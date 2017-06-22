Next BlackBerry Looks To Have A Snapdragon 625 & FHD Screen

A new unannounced BlackBerry device looks to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and a Full HD display according to recent details found out about the device in UAProfs. The phone is listed as BBD100-1 for the model number, and lists an MSM8953 processor which could either be the Snapdragon 625 or the Snapdragon 626 processor. The screen resolution is also listed as 1920 x 1080, which is in fact FHD resolution. The device could possibly come with a 5.2-inch display at that resolution, but other than the details from the UAProfs seem pretty scarce.

With so little information on the phone it’s not possible to pinpoint which device this may be exactly, but the few key details on what looks like a few different specs gives some insight and things to look for when and if future BlackBerry device leaks pop up. One thing worth mentioning is that the processor that looks to be part of the device makeup here is the same processor or at the very least in the same family of processors as what’s used inside of the BlackBerry KEYone, which is the Snapdragon 625 CPU. That said it’s possible this could be another device like the KEYone though there’s nothing to suggest as much.

One thing that is known for sure is that this will be another device manufactured by TCL per the agreement between them and BlackBerry to license the BlackBerry name for future handsets and other mobile devices. That’s no secret, but it’s still unclear whether or not this new BlackBerry device will take after any other devices from TCL that fit under a different brand, like the DTEK 50 and DTEK 60 phones which were essentially re-branded Alcatel devices and some tweaks to the software handled by BlackBerry, or if it will be a completely unique BlackBerry device from them just like the KEYone was. Whatever this device is it also has a very similar model number to an unknown BlackBerry device that showed up on Geekbench back in April, which was listed with the model number BBC100-1, a device which has also yet to be revealed by BlackBerry or TCL, so perhaps the BBD100-1 is a device from the same family.