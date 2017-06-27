Newly Leaked Meizu PRO 7 Images Show Secondary Color Display

The Meizu PRO 7 smartphone has been the subject of plenty of attention in recent weeks and some newly leaked images purported to be of the device have just emerged. These are especially intriguing as they show a gold-colored handset with a secondary display on the back, which has been widely rumored, but where these latest leaked images differ is that the reverse side of the device depicted in them sports a secondary color display rather than the e-ink black-and-white screen that has shown up in previous leaks. Another point of interest is that the new real-life images appear to show the main display on the front being mirrored by the secondary panel.

Neither of the two images that can be seen beneath this writing are currently verifiable. The same source also provided an expected Meizu Pro 7 price in India as Rs. 31,000 (around $480) as well as an anticipated release date of July 20. Another recent price leak of two variants of the Meizu PRO 7 gave pricing equivalent to $410 and $482, the latter of which matches with this latest leak. It’s thought that this will be for PRO 7 versions with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. Other leaked and rumored specifications of the device over the last few weeks and months have mentioned the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor, a 5.2-inch display with Full HD or QHD resolution, and a battery capacity of at least 3,000mAh. The handset is thought to have a dual rear camera setup with rumors mentioning two 12-megapixel sensors, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing module. It’s anticipated that the phone will be running Android Nougat skinned with Meizu’s Flyme OS out of the box.

The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming weeks, given that the Meizu PRO 6 was announced in April last year and is well over a year old by now. The Meizu PRO 7 Plus has also been widely leaked and could be announced at the same time, although it will more likely launch later in the year. Previous PRO 7 Plus leaks suggest it will have a larger 5.7-inch display and Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core processor, and more details on the product are expected to follow shortly.