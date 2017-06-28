New ZTE Device Hits The FCC, Likely Running Android Nougat

A new smartphone from ZTE, currently named as the ZTE Blade A522, has passed the FCC certification process. Based on the images and manuals submitted to the FCC, the ZTE Blade A522 is capable of connecting to LTE networks. However, it is not clear what bands are supported by the device. In certain occasions where LTE networks are unavailable, the device is also capable of connecting to both 2G and 3G networks. The ZTE Blade A522 also features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. These features allow the device to connect to wireless networks and also to wireless peripherals like headsets. The handset is also capable of GPS navigation and NFC connectivity.

The user manual and images submitted by the Chinese electronics company to FCC detail the external appearance of the ZTE Blade A522. At the front of the device, users will find the front-facing camera, earpiece, and sensors above the display. As the handset will use on-display navigation buttons, the device does not have capacitive buttons below the display. A rear-facing camera and a flash are both located at the upper left-hand side of the device’s non-removable rear panel. The bottom portion of the device contains a micro-USB port used for charging and data transfers and loudspeaker. On the other hand, the top part of the device contains the headphone jack and a microphone. The left side of the device contains the microSD card and SIM card slots while on the opposite side, users may find the volume rocker and power button.

While neither the user manual nor the test report state what version of the Android operating system is running on the ZTE Blade A522, it is likely that the device is running Android 7.0 Nougat since the manual provides instructions on how to activate the split-screen mode. There are little details about the internal specifications of the ZTE Blade A522, but the internal photos and the user manual both give a hint of the handset’s hardware features. The ZTE Blade A522 is equipped with a Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm, although there is no clear word on what specific chipset is being used for the handset. In addition, the handset will likely be equipped with 16GB of internal flash storage, which is manufactured by SanDisk.