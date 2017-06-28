New Vivo Device Gets Benchmarked, Likely The Vivo X9s

The specifications of a new smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer Vivo have been leaked through a post on the Geekbench and GFXBench databases. The device, which is currently named as the Vivo TD1608, will likely become the Vivo X9s. Based on the benchmark post, the device is sporting specifications that are more powerful than the Vivo X9, a device which is already widely available. The device will likely sport a Snapdragon 660 chipset from Qualcomm, which is comprised of an octa-core 64-bit Kryo 260 CPUs. The octa-core CPU is clustered into two groups, which are clocked differently in order to form the performance and power-efficient clusters. The difference in CPU clocks explains the difference in the CPU clock speeds recorded by the benchmarks. For the graphics processing needs of the device, the Snapdragon 660 has the Adreno 512 GPU built-in to the chipset.

Both benchmarks also state the device will likely have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage. While the device does not offer the highest amount of RAM and internal storage, it is still competitive with many mid-range smartphones currently available. The Vivo TD1608 will likely sport a 5.5-inch 1080p display, which should be sufficient for content consumption and gaming. Also, both the benchmarks and the TENAA certification claim that the Vivo TD1608 will likely be equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera. Meanwhile, the TENAA report claims that the device will have a dual-camera setup at the front of the phone, which is comprised of 20-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras.

Both cameras, according to GFXBench, are able to record 4K video. The device will likely have Android 7.1.1 Nougat installed but device owners should expect that Vivo’s Funtouch OS will be running on top of the operating system. The launch date for the Vivo X9s and its larger counterpart, the Vivo X9s Plus, will be on July 6. Since the device launch is approaching, interested buyers should expect more leaks and information related to the two devices within the next few days. The information about the device’s price and availability will likely be released on the launch date, so interested buyers should stay tuned.