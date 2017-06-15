New US Foxconn Plant Could Be In Wisconsin Or Michigan

A new U.S. Foxconn plant could be built in Wisconsin or possibly Michigan, according to latest reports. The Taiwanese multinational company makes electronics goods including Apple iPhones and Sony and BlackBerry products, with its operations largely being located in China, employing around one million people. A new facility in the U.S. would be a massive boost for jobs and thousands of people would likely be employed if it’s established. Wisconsin is already in discussions with Foxconn about the new plant, according to an unnamed industry insider, although Midwest state Michigan is reportedly also in the running.

Gov. Scott Walker’s administration in Wisconsin has declined to comment on the speculation, although it’s known that Walker was in Japan earlier this month, with his visit pertaining to an economic development prospect. At the same time, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was also visiting Japan, and he has been driving forward with a move that would bring tax incentives for major businesses in the state. Mark Maley, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., has stated that the agency would not comment on any upcoming opportunities. Nevertheless, Wisconsin Technology Council President Tom Still, said that any such development would be excellent for the state. If Foxconn does come to Wisconsin, it would be a big lift for Gov. Walker’s re-election hopes, in addition to boosting the local economy in a significant manner.

The latest news follows calls from now-President Donald Trump during last year’s election campaign for Apple to transfer the manufacturing of iPhones to the U.S. in a bid to bring more jobs to the country at the cost of increasing the iPhone prices. Shortly after the election, Apple said that some iPhone production could be moved to the U.S. in the future. At that time, there were talks about the possibility of a domestic supply chain and some discussions with Foxconn and Pegatron. Additionally, Foxconn acquired Japanese company Sharp last year, after which rumors emerged that Sharp could build a U.S. factory for display panels and possibly invest up to $7 billion into it. An update on the situation is expected to follow soon.