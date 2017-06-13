New Update Rolling Out To Unlocked Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus In US

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are now reportedly receiving a new software update in the United States, according to numerous Reddit users. The package includes the June security patch for Android OS, and promises improved stability for external storage as well as user interface adjustments to Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby. The update weighs around 150MB and reportedly it should also become available on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus at Verizon Wireless in the coming weeks.

The latest firmware update for the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 series in the US is identified as build number ‘NRD90M.G950U1UEU1AQE3’ for the Galaxy S8 and ‘NRD90M.G955U1UEU1AQE3’ for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. The changelog mentions a couple of features and fixes initially launched on T-Mobile’s and Sprint’s Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus last week, such as the aforementioned SD Card stability improvements and the inclusion of a couple of shortcuts in Bixby for Reminders and Bixby Vision. The update is currently distributed over the air (OTA) and Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus owners in the United States can either wait for the update notification to arrive or trigger the update manually from the Settings menu. As for Verizon Wireless customers who have acquired one of Samsung’s latest flagship phones through the carrier, reportedly a similar firmware update will be released on Verizon’s network in the coming weeks. However, unlike the update at hand destined for the unlocked models, the software package for the Samsung Galaxy S8 series at Verizon will introduce the Android security patch for May as opposed to June. Nevertheless, it should still include SD card stability improvements and the updated Bixby application.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been launched in the United States in April running the latest version of Android OS at that time, Android 7.0 Nougat. Stateside, both smartphones make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) whereas the same devices carry an Exynos 8895 SoC in other parts of the world. Both smartphones sport 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, a 12-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) coupled with an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a heart rate monitor, and an iris scanner. They are also the company’s first smartphones to make use of the new AI-based virtual assistant Bixby.