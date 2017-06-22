New U11 Promo Claims The Phone Looks Better In Person

HTC on Wednesday released a new promo for the HTC U11, its latest Android flagship that was officially launched in May before going on sale earlier this month. The 52-second video that can be seen beneath this writing depicts the company’s marketing team visiting Atlanta, Georgia, and showing off the HTC U11 to random people who then shared their initial hands-on impressions of the device. Apart from praising its overall design, camera, and pressure-sensitive edges, the promo also shows one consumer saying that “you have to see this phone in person,” adding that online renders don’t do the device any justice. That particular sentiment has already been expressed by HTC’s President of Smartphones and Connected Devices in early 2017, albeit in the context of a different product, with Chialin Chang claiming that many critics of the HTC U Ultra changed their minds after they got a chance to personally use the firm’s then-latest device.

The HTC U11 launched in the United States earlier this month and just became available in an additional color – Solar Red. The Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has yet to comment on the phone’s commercial performance, though some industry watchers expect the smartphone to perform better than both the HTC U Ultra and last year’s HTC 10. The tech giant’s mobile unit has been struggling in recent years, with many of its devices recording disappointing sales and leading to massive losses that have endangered its overall operations to a degree and may have indirectly led the firm to refocus a large portion of its capital to virtual reality (VR) products and services in an effort to gain an early foothold in that emerging market and ensure its long-term sustainability regardless of its smartphone business.

The HTC U11 sports a 5.5-inch display panel with a resolution of 2560 by 1440 pixels and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), as well as 4GB / 6GB of RAM. The handset features 64GB or 128GB of internal flash memory, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front module, as well as a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. HTC previously promised that its latest flagship will receive at least two years of major Android upgrades and may even see extended support depending on its reception.