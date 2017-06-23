New Tool Improves Safety Of Profile Pictures On Facebook

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it will be launching a new tool, which will be providing its users with more control as to who can download and share their profile pictures. A dedicated team has already been assigned to explore of different ways on how people can add designs to their profile pictures with ease, but in a more secure way, which could, therefore, deter misuse. That said, apart from initially implementing the tool in India, Facebook aspires other countries to be able to use the tool in the near future.

In one of her statements, Facebook’s Product Manager Aarati Soman said that as an important part of building community on Facebook, profile pictures play a vital role in helping people find friends and create various relationships. According to her, previous analyses show that some women in India still prefer not to share profile pictures because of their fear of what may happen to their photos. Through Facebook’s collaboration with some of India’s safety organizations, like the Center for Social Research, this new feature will allow Facebook users to have more control over their experience and would most likely help keep them safe online.

Furthermore, because of the new tool, people in India will start noticing a step-by-step guide to adding an optional profile picture guard. Hence, random people will no longer have the ability to download, share or send your profile picture in a message. Facebook has also explained that preliminary tests conducted suggest that when a user adds an extra design layer to their profile picture, it turns out that at least 75 percent of people are less likely to copy that picture. So, as a visual representation that the user’s account is already protected, a blue border and shield around the profile picture will be added.

As of writing, however, Facebook highly emphasizes that the new tool is currently available only on Android devices. Ultimately, the social networking site revealed that they have also partnered with a renowned Indian designer Jessica Singh, an illustrator who took inspiration from traditional Indian textile designs. With the aims of giving additional choices for people to add to their profile pictures, Facebook remains hopeful that the new tool will be just effective and successful in delivering its primary purpose.