New Samsung Galaxy S8 Prototype With Dual Camera Setup Leaks

Yet another prototype of the Samsung Galaxy S8 with a dual camera setup leaked online on Tuesday, giving more credence to reports that the South Korean phone maker was seriously considering implementing such an imaging system into its latest pair of Android flagships that was launched in late March. The device that can be seen in the images above this writing is seemingly identical to the one sighted shortly after Samsung officially announced the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, as well as the handset that later appeared on Weibo in mid-April. Much like the previously uncovered phones, the newly leaked prototype lacks a fingerprint scanner on its rear panel and either doesn’t feature it at all or sports an optical sensor embedded into its display panel, which is another technology that the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) was said to be working on while developing the Galaxy S8 series.

The source that shared the latest images speculates how they might indicate that Samsung is preparing a revision of its new flagship lineup equipped with a dual camera setup, but that doesn’t seem like a realistic scenario. Instead, the real-life photos presumably depict an experimental design that the company ultimately scrapped at some point in late 2016 or early 2017 before it greenlighted the mass production of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is now rumored to become Samsung’s first high-end handset with a two-lens imaging system on its rear panel, though the company is also working on a similar setup for the Galaxy C10 and Galaxy C10 Pro mid-rangers, industry sources previously claimed.

While the 2017 addition to the Galaxy Note lineup is likely to sport a dual camera setup that was scrapped for the Galaxy S8 family, the device still isn’t believed to ship with an optical fingerprint reader, with recent reports claiming that Samsung is still struggling to commercialize that technology due to a number of issues, including problems with screen brightness imbalance. More details on the smartphone should follow shortly as the Galaxy Note 8 is said to be revealed in late August before officially becoming available for purchase in September.