New Product Images Of The Bezel-Less BLUBOO S1 Surface

New product images of the BLUBOO S1 have now surfaced online providing a clearer look at the smartphone as well as its general design. Speaking of which, there has been two clear smartphone trends developing of late, dual rear cameras, and a reduction in the level of bezels found on the front panel. When it comes to the BLUBOO S1, this smartphone follows in the footsteps of both of those trends, providing a heightened camera experience through its dual rear camera setup, while also offering as much screen real estate as possible, through the inclusion of a tri-bezel-less design.

Display and cameras aside, BLUBOO has also explained that the frame on the BLUBOO S1 is made up of a new type of plastic. One which not only looks to be lighter than standard plastics, but also more environmentally friendly. In addition, while this is plastic, BLUBOO notes that the polishing process has been designed to ensure the BLUBOO S1 projects more of a ceramic-like level of presentation. BLUBOO also draws on the point that the materials used offer an improved level of signal reception, compared to phones that come with a metal-based design.

In terms of the main specs, the BLUBOO S1 is a smartphone that includes a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the BLUBOO S1 comes equipped with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core SoC (clocked at 2.5 GHz). As mentioned, this is a smartphone loaded with a dual rear camera setup, which is spearheaded by a 16-megapixel rear camera, and backed up by a 3-megapixel secondary camera. While the front-facing camera comes in the form of an 8-megapixel camera. This is a smartphone that comes powered by a 3,500 mAh battery, and one which comes running on Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box. As for the price, this is clearly one of the BLUBOO S1’s major selling points, as while the price has yet to be finalized, the BLUBOO S1 is expected to hit the market at about $150. Those looking to stay informed on the BLUBOO S1, can do so by heading through the link below.