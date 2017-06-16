New OxygenOS Beta Lands On OnePlus 3(T) With Tons Of Fixes

OnePlus had released a new beta update for HydrogenOS quite recently, and following that, a new beta update for OxygenOS has just landed as well. Do keep in mind that this update arrived to the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T handsets, and it actually brings a slew of fixes. If you own the OnePlus 3, you will get this beta update under the ‘Open Beta 18’ version, and despite the fact the OnePlus 3T consumers will get the same changes, that very same update comes as the Open Beta 9 for the OnePlus 3T.

Now, along with a slew of fixes, you will also get a new version of the OnePlus Community app along with this update, it will get updated to v1.9. Having said that, let’s see what OnePlus fixed here, shall we. The duplicate notifications bug that used to creep up something on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T should not be a problem one you update your OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to the new Open Beta software, and this update also fixes the ‘screenshot duplicate stitches’ bug, says OnePlus. Issues with the App Locker app are also fixed, and inaccurate battery percentage issues are gone as well. Display issues with the OnePlus Font should be gone as well, and so should display issues in the weather app which are plaguing some users. The camera was unable to open at times on the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T, and this update fixes that as well it seems. If you use a third-party app to send files via the mobile hotspot, chances are you’ve encountered some issues, well, those issues should be gone now as well, and the two phones will stop displaying inaccurate network speed when activating mobile hotspot as well, after you update.

If you already have a previous version of Open Beta software installed, you’ll get this update OTA (over-the-air), if you do not, however, you can find instructions to flash this update to your OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T smartphone. Having said that, the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T handsets are still quite compelling purchases, despite the fact that the OnePlus 5 will be announced on June 20. The OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T are not available for purchase in most markets anymore, though, unfortunately, at least not directly through OnePlus’ official website.

Buy the OnePlus 3T