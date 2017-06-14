New OnePlus 5 Sample Photo Hints At Bokeh Capabilities

A new sample photo that was likely taken with the OnePlus 5 indicates that the upcoming Android flagship will be capable of achieving the bokeh effect in images on the go, helping users to clearly highlight their subjects and separate them from their backgrounds. DSLRs and other cameras are capable of reproducing the bokeh effect to varying degrees, depending on the exact lens that’s being used, with the technique itself being extremely popular among portrait photographers that are strictly aiming to keep the focus of their images on their people’s faces. The effect that can be seen in the photo above this writing isn’t nearly as strong as one that can be achieved with a DSLR setup, though it’s still rather pronounced relative to the capabilities of the average mobile camera system.

The newly revealed sample photo recorded with the OnePlus 5 has been resized and heavily compressed before OnePlus shared it on Twitter earlier this week, making the image unsuitable for a more thorough analysis that would reveal additional details about the dual camera setup of the upcoming device. The company’s Chief Executive Officer Pete Lau previously shared a number of images taken with the device, suggesting that the OnePlus 5 will feature improved low-light performance compared to its predecessor, in addition to sporting a native black-and-white mode. It’s currently unclear whether the bokeh effect in the recently released photo was achieved with software or in a mechanical manner, or possibly with a combination of both techniques. The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously said that it enlisted the help of French software imaging company DxO Labs for the development of the OnePlus 5, though the firm has yet to detail that contribution.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) and feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display panel protected by 2.5D glass. Many industry insiders claim that the handset will launch in two variants, with the more affordable one starting at around $500 and featuring 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, while the premium model is said to boast 128GB of flash memory, 8GB of RAM, and a $600 price tag. More details on the OnePlus 5 should follow soon, with the phone being scheduled for an official unveiling on June 20.