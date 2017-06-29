New Nokia Feature Phones Appear On TENAA As TA-1010, TA-1017

A number of new Nokia feature phones were certified by Chinese regulatory agency TENAA, as evidenced by a set of product documentation published by the organization earlier this week. The new listings include what’s said to be the Nokia 105 (2017) bearing the model number TA-1010 and being depicted with a white case, while its black counterpart is labeled as the TA-1034. The handset will seemingly be a revision of the Nokia 105 (2013), similar to how HMD Global Oy recently released an updated version of the Nokia 3310 (2000) which was simply marketed as the Nokia 3310 (2017). Recent rumors indicate that the device may also be called the Nokia 130, though no credible information on the matter has yet emerged.

The Finnish phone maker previously confirmed that it’s planning to launch a number of new devices in the second half of the year, though the company didn’t clarify whether it’s only looking to introduce new smartphones or if it will also turn back to feature phones. The latter product category is still a relatively popular choice in many parts of the world including India, a market in which Nokia’s brand still carries a lot of weight and has thus prompted the company to put extra efforts into increasing its presence in the South Asian country. This state of affairs led to the recent launches of the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the Nokia 6 in India, with HMD Global even claiming that the firm’s local success will essentially determine the outcome of its global endeavors. While it’s currently unclear how the newly certified devices will be called, they are likely to debut in India at some point in the future, in addition to being sold in China, as evidenced by the fact that they were submitted to the Chinese regulatory agency for testing.

HMD Global is also currently said to be working on the first Nokia flagship in the brand’s post-Microsoft era that’s likely going to be called the Nokia 9. The handset has already been certified on a number of occasions and is thought to be offered in two variants, boasting 6GB and 8GB of RAM, respectively. More information on the company’s hardware endeavors will likely follow in the coming weeks.