New Nokia 9 Concept Renders Show Several Dual Camera Setups

Several concept renders of the Nokia 9 surfaced online on Friday, having been published in the form of a short clip on YouTube. The video that can be seen beneath this writing showcases a number of different variants of the upcoming Nokia-branded flagships, all of which have been designed in accordance with the latest rumors and reports about the device. Apart from different color variations, the clip also depicts two possible camera configurations of the smartphone, both of which rely on two lenses that most industry insiders agree will be present on the back panel of the Nokia 9. The first configuration has two of the phone’s sensors arranged in a horizontal manner, located to the right of a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit, with the module itself slightly protruding from the case of the handset. The second variation has the two lenses arranged vertically, placed above a plastic flash and heart rate sensor.

The renders themselves don’t show any sign of a fingerprint scanner on the back plate of the device and neither do they contain a physical Home button, though that’s likely an oversight on the author’s part given how it’s extremely unlikely that the Nokia 9 launches without a fingerprint sensor and it’s even less probable that the handset is introduced with an optical reader embedded into its display panel. HDM Global’s upcoming flagship has already been sighted online on several occasions in recent weeks, boasting different amounts of RAM and storage space, though all of its supposed variants were powered by the Snapdragon 835, Qualcomm’s latest high-end piece of silicon equipped with the Adreno 540 GPU and eight Kyro cores working at a frequency of up to 2.35GHz. According to recent reports, the Finnish consumer electronics manufacturer scrapped the 4GB RAM model of the Nokia 9 and will only be offering the device with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, though it’s currently unclear which markets will get access to the more expensive model.

The Nokia 9 is expected to be officially launched by the end of summer and should be available for purchase no later than September, some industry watchers previously claimed. More details on the handset should hence follow shortly.