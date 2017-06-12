New Meizu Pro 7 Leak Further Suggests Back Display

A new Meizu Pro 7 leak further suggests that the phone will come with a back-facing display that will be aimed at providing users with a little bit of extra information. According to the leak the back display will be utilizing either an e-ink technology or something similar, and will only take up a small portion of the backside of the device, sticking to the left edge and towards the top corner where the rear-facing camera modules are located. It also looks like the phone will come in multiple colors, including a silver and gold option as seen in the first two leaked renders below, though additional leaks of what look to be live images of the phones body show the body material in black and red.

This back display looks like it will be able to show users anything from just the time and act as nothing more than a clock, to the time and date, missed call notifications, and even other notifications like messages and social alerts. While there’s no confirmation from Meizu that the Pro 7 will include this back-facing display feature, the reasoning behind adding such a feature would be for users to be able to glance at important information coming through if they place their phones facing down on tables and other flat surfaces. With the back display in place, users would be able to see important details if notifications are coming in without having to flip the phone over and wake the entire front display. No doubt that this would be aimed at helping users save on battery life too.

The leaked render image you see above looks like the most clear picture of the upcoming device from Meizu that’s surfaced so far, though it’s not the only leak that’s popped up for the phone, nor is it the only leak which has included images of the device. Earlier this morning some images surfaced showing the phone’s metal body without the other components inside, showing the same exact cutout placement for the secondary display that is supposed to be featured on the back of the phone. A leak also surfaced back on June 8th which showed the second and third renders in the gallery below, so there’s a good chance that the back display is going to be present.