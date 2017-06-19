New LG V30 Concept Surfaces With Thin Bezels, 6GB Of RAM

A bunch of new LG V30 images surfaced along with a video clip that goes along with it, though these are not leaks of the upcoming device, but a set of third-party concept images and video. Do keep in mind that the source claims this design is based on patent documents. In any case, we still do not know what will the LG V30 look like, but this concept looks really interesting, to say the least. This design comes from the techconfigurations.com website, and even though it was published last month, it’s now making the rounds online.

This smartphone comes with very thin bezels, and it seems like it’s made out of metal and glass. Its back side is curved, and its front-facing camera lies directly below the phone’s earpiece. There are two camera snappers on the back of this smartphone, and in-between them lies the device’s dual-LED, dual-tone flash. A fingerprint scanner / power key is located on the back of this LG V30 concept, and the secondary display is placed above the phone’s regular panel. A 3.5mm headphone jack lies on the bottom of the device, and next to it you’ll find a Type-C USB port, and a bottom-firing speaker. Having said that, the source also shared some imaginary specs for this concept smartphone, and they’re quite powerful. This handset sports a 5.7-inch QHD+ (18:9 aspect ratio) AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM and comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this phablet, and the phone also packs in a Quad DAC for better audio. There are two 16-megapixel OIS snappers included on the back of the device, and a single 8-megapixel, wide-angle shooter can be found on the front side of this smartphone.

Interestingly enough, this phone seems to have a physical key on the right-hand side, despite the fact its power / lock key is placed on the back. Is this a physical camera key? Well, it seems like it. The phone comes in both 64GB and 128GB storage variants, while fast charging is also included, says the designer. The source presented Black, Silver and White color variants of the LG V30, and it will be interesting to see whether the real thing will resemble this concept.