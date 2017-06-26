New Leak Hints At Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Inter Milan Edition

The hard case for what seems to be an F.C. Internazionale Milano (Inter Milan) edition of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus leaked along with the packaging for the smartphone earlier today, having originated on Twitter. The image above this writing shows a case with the emblem of Intern Milan clearly printed on it, accompanied by the word “Inter.” Below the name of the football club, the words “Designed for Galaxy S8+” can be seen which indicates that Samsung may be preparing to release a limited edition Galaxy S8 Plus for Inter Milan fans.

The packaging that is included in the picture comes with Samsung’s recognizable branding, in addition to being painted in the colors of the Italian football club. At the side of the box is an address of the official website of Suning Holding Groups, a Chinese firm that is the majority shareholder of Inter Milan, after having purchased a stake in the club back in 2016. If the leaked picture is genuine, this will not be the first time that the South Korean consumer electronics maker has created a limited edition smartphone with sporting elements. Previously, Samsung launched the Galaxy S7 Edge Olympic Games Limited Edition in conjunction with the 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio, Brazil.

The Galaxy S8 Plus Internazionale Edition will likely retain the same internals that are found in the original Galaxy S8 Plus. This includes a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a QHD+ resolution, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable by up to 256GB with a microSD card. Being meant for the international market, the device will likely be powered by the Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC) and pack a 3,500mAh battery. For optics, it should sport the 12-megapixel Dual Pixel OIS camera on its rear, while selfies will be handled by an 8-megapixel shooter. Software-wise, the upcoming special edition of the Galaxy S8 Plus will presumably run on Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s custom user interface. While it remains to be seen whether Samsung or Inter Milan eventually announce such a device, more details on the matter may be available shortly.