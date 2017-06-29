New HTC U11 Video Shows Us How To Set Up Edge Sense

HTC has just published yet another HTC U11 promo video on YouTube, this time around the company is showing us how to set up ‘Edge Sense’ on the HTC U11. Edge Sense, as most of you probably already know, is what HTC calls HTC U11’s press-sensitive sides. You can, for example, capture an image by pressing on the sides of the HTC U11, presuming you’ve set up this feature beforehand. Edge Sense to light presses and hard presses, depending on your preference, and you can set all of that up in the ‘Settings’ app of the HTC U11.

Now, if you fire up the embedded YouTube video down below, you will find out how to do that. All you have to do is enter ‘Settings’, either by navigating to your app drawer, or swiping down twice on the homescreen and accessing settings through the icon in the upper left corner of your notification shade. Once you’re there, find ‘Edge Sense’ and click on it. In that menu, you can select ‘Customize short squeeze action’ or ‘Customize squeeze & hold action’ in order to set up Edge Sense on the HTC U11. From the next menu, you can select what action you want a particular type of squeeze to perform, and then all you have to do is squeeze on the phone’s sides in order to set this feature up the way you like it as far as press sensitivity is concerned. That’s more or less it, Edge Sense is ready to go.

Edge Sense is HTC U11’s main standout feature, and a focus of many HTC U11 ads out there, but this phone has much more to offer. This phone is made out of metal and glass, and it packs in top of the line specifications. The device sports a 5.5-inch QHD display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of expandable storage (market dependent). The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which is one of the most powerful mobile SoCs out there. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, along with HTC’s Sense UI, and the device sports a rear-facing 12-megapixel OIS camera, while a set of dual speakers is also included in this package.