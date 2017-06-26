New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Shows Two Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor

A supposed promotional poster of the Galaxy Note 8 leaked online on Monday, showing another possible look at Samsung’s upcoming phablet. The front side of the handset depicted above sports the same bezel-less design that debuted with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, together with the company’s new Infinity Display which features an unconventional aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The left edge of the supposed Galaxy Note 8 houses two separate volume buttons located above a Bixby button that industry insiders previously claimed will be textured so that users don’t mistake it for a volume down key. The right edge of the phone’s case features a power button, with the device itself once again making use of on-screen navigational keys.

The new leak indicates that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a dual camera setup comprised of two vertically arranged lenses located above a fingerprint sensor and below a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit and heart rate sensor, thus entirely contradicting last week’s report about Samsung’s next Android-powered phablet. Industry insiders are seemingly unable to agree what kind of a dual camera setup will be present on the Galaxy Note 8, which may mean that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is still experimenting with a number of prototypes that have been leaked separately by different sources, thus creating an influx of seemingly opposing information about the device. Latest rumors indicate that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport two 12-megapixel lenses which will likely by developed by Samsung Opto-Electronics, while the flagship itself is said to be powered by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be relatively similar to the Galaxy S8 lineup in terms of internal hardware, with the main exception between the two being their RAM configuration as the upcoming device is thought to be released with 6GB of RAM at a minimum. The Seoul-based company is also rumored to be working on an 8GB RAM model, though that particular variant isn’t expected to be available outside of its home country and China. More details on the Galaxy Note 8 should follow soon, with the smartphone being said to launch between the second half of August and mid-September.