New Galaxy Note 8 Leak Hints At In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor

Two new supposed renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 surfaced online on Saturday, suggesting that the upcoming Android flagship may feature an optical fingerprint reader after all. The renders that can be seen in the gallery beneath this writing show a device with a glossy black finish that’s rather similar to the Midnight Black variant of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, save for a few exceptions – it features a dual camera setup and doesn’t have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. As the handset also lacks a physical Home button, its fingerprint sensor is presumably embedded into the display panel itself, which is a solution that Samsung was reportedly working on for the Galaxy S8 lineup but scrapped it after running out of development time.

Recent reports indicated that the Seoul-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) also decided against implementing an optical fingerprint reader into the Galaxy Note 8 due to a variety of reasons, with the latest leak now suggesting the opposite. The technology is said to be extremely difficult to implement and not a single phone maker managed to commercialize it to date, though Samsung, Apple, and Vivo are reportedly close to doing so. Apart from hinting at an in-screen fingerprint reader, the latest set of supposed Galaxy Note 8 renders also corroborates a number of previous rumors according to which the dual camera system of the phablet will entail two vertically arranged sensors located immediately above a dual LED, dual tone flash unit and a heart rate sensor. The newly leaked device sports a volume rocker instead of two separate volume control keys featured on the Galaxy Note 7, in addition to having a dedicated Bixby button on the left edge of its case that may be textured so that users don’t mistake it for a volume down key, some industry insiders previously claimed.

The leak also shows a portion of the next-generation S Pen that seemingly features some sharper angles compared to the stylus that shipped with the Galaxy Note 7. Samsung’s upcoming Android-powered flagship is expected to be unveiled in the second half of August and will likely be available for hands-on sessions at IFA Berlin 2017 in September, so more information about the smartphone is expected to follow shortly.