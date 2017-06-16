New Android Wear App ‘Cue’ Assists Smoking Cessation

Cue, by Kiwi, is a new AI-focused Android Wear app that is designed to help smokers cut down on smoking. At present, the app is only available as an unreleased beta and is only compatible with Android Wear 2.0-enabled smartwatches. Those interested in joining the beta, can do so through a special sign-up enrollment form, available via Cue’s dedicated website.

The way the app works is that it essentially tracks the smoker’s smoking habits. That is, tracks when and where a smoker typically smokes. The app is then able to use that information to provide feedback to the watch-wearer. Machine learning plays a role here, as the app will be able to offer up smoking times and breaks which eventually look to extend the time in between smoking. While machine learning is the basis of the smoking cessation approach, the app also makes use of a rewards format that provides users with benefits for being able to smoke less. These rewards come in the form of points which can be converted to credits to use at Starbucks.

The key aspect here is that the app is able to provide the smoker with a greater personal insight into their own smoking habits. So for instance, by tracking the relevant ‘when and where’ aspects, the app is able to provide a history of the smoker’s intake on-screen. Which the smoker can then use to set specific goals based on that information, and which are designed to lessen the intake over the course of a given day. The app is then able to provide more feedback to the user on how they are managing to stick to those goals. With the added incentive of the rewards then coming into play as a positive reinforce mechanism. Of course, one of the most rewarding aspects is that the app somewhat relies on the smoker setting the goals in the first place. So while the app fills in the gaps and acts as a motivational tool to help the smoker stick to the pre-defined goals, the goals are based on the individual smoker, and according to the individual’s own pace. Those interesting in signing up for the beta, head through the link below.