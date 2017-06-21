Some Of The Must Know Features Of The LG G6 Camera

LG detailed some of the interesting camera features of the LG G6 that may be useful for the device owners. In the said article, the South Korean electronics firm talked about features like the camera roll, personalized signatures, GIF creation, and image brightness slider. LG mentioned these features as it could help the owners to make the most of their smartphone camera, whether it is through personalizing the image or creating interesting materials for social media.

One of the useful camera features of the LG G6 is the camera roll, which allows users to view and share the most recently captured images without having to leave the camera app. This feature is not turned on by default but once it is activated, thumbnails of the most recent images will appear at the edge of the display. The device’s 18:9 aspect ratio allows for the camera roll to appear without obstructing the camera viewfinder. To activate this feature, users simply need to press the camera roll slide toggle in the settings portion of the camera app. Meanwhile, another useful feature, especially for users who want to personalize their images, is the LG G6’s add signature feature. The owner’s personalized signature, which could also function as a watermark, will appear at the bottom right-hand side of the device. The add signature feature can be activated through the camera settings where the user could set the wording and font of the signature.

For those who love uploading content to social media, LG G6 has the GIF creation tool that allows users to create GIFs from either burst shots or video clips. To create GIFs from burst photos, just hold the shutter button in order to capture up to 100 photos in burst shot mode and then tap the create GIF button once it appears. GIFs can also be created from video clips through the device’s video player. Last but not the least, users may control the image brightness by simply pressing on the screen a bit longer and then sliding the finger either up and down or left and right depending on the orientation. Once this is mastered by the users, they could now create darker or brighter images which could result in some really creative images.