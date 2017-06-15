Multiple Chromebooks Are Receiving Android Nougat Updates

Multiple Chromebooks are receiving Android Nougat updates according to a recent report, and it seems the updates are varying across the stable, beta, and developer channels which would mean that there likely isn’t a rhyme or reason to Google’s methods for pushing out the updates. So far, Android Nougat is said to have shown up for at least three different Chromebooks that didn’t have it before, and this includes the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 11, and the Acer Chromebook 14.

All three of these Chromebooks are listed as having the Android Nougat software while being on totally different channel builds of Chrome OS. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is said to have received an update to the Chrome OS software on the beta channel which came along with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, while the Lenovo Chromebook Flex reportedly has Android Nougat via an update that came through on the developer channel, and lastly the Acer Chromebook 14 is said to have received a software update on the stable channel that came along with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

While details of the software for the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 11 and ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 aren’t pictured, screenshots of the Acer Chromebook 14 can be seen below which display the device being on the stable channel and having Android 7.1.1 Nougat software. Coming along with the bump to Nougat seems to be Play Store access which means that once all Chromebooks start receiving the update to their Chrome OS software that comes with Android Nougat, if they don’t already have access to the Play Store for use with Android apps then they should gain it through the software update. It’s worth noting that these updates are only seemingly being pushed out on a limited basis at the moment, and only the Acer Chromebook 14 looks to have received it on the stable channel when it comes to the three Chromebooks that were mentioned as getting updates. Since Nougat is showing up for Chromebooks on the beta and dev channels as well, there is no telling how long it will take for those Chromebooks and any others to get Nougat on the stable channel.