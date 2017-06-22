Motorola Releases Video Ads For Its New Moto E4 Smartphones

Motorola had introduced the Moto E4 and the Moto E4 Plus smartphones in Brazil earlier this month, and the first two video ads for these devices surfaced on Motorola Brazil’s official YouTube channel. These two ads are actually quite similar, the only different lies in the specs that are listed during these two ads, and the two phones are slightly different in terms of the design, so that’s something you’ll notice as well if you pay attention.

In these two ads, Motorola is giving us a good look at the design of both of these devices, while the company also lists some of their features and specs. Do keep in mind that these two ads are in Portuguese, that’s because they’re made for Brazil, mainly. Motorola is putting some emphasis on the Moto E4 and the Moto E4 Plus’ displays in these two ads, and the same can be said about the camera and charging. The battery is also mentioned here, and so is Android 7.1 Nougat, which is the version of Android that comes pre-installed on these two smartphones. As already mentioned, these two devices are almost identical in terms of the design, there are only slight differences between the two, and the Moto E4 Plus is a larger phone, of course, as it sports a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display compared to a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) panel on the Moto E4.

MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor fuels both of these smartphones, along with the Mali-T720 GPU for graphics processing. The Moto E4 packs in 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage, while the Moto E4 Plus comes with 3GB of RAM and also 16GB of expandable native storage. An 8-megapixel snapper can be found on the back of the Moto E4, while you’ll be able to spot a 13-megapixel camera on the back of the Moto E4 Plus. Both devices come with a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter, and both of them offer 4G LTE connectivity. A 2,800mAh battery comes out of the box on the Moto E4, while you’ll find a 5,000mAh unit inside of the Moto E4 Plus. If you’re interested in checking out Motorola’s Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus video ads, both of them are embedded down below.