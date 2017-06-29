Motorola Quietly Releases Livestreaming Verve Cam+

Moto has been putting a lot of fanfare behind its product announcements and releases lately, but the new Verve Cam+ was just the opposite sort of scenario, popping up quietly on Amazon. The Verve Cam+ is a 1.1-pound round camera made to be carried around to wherever the action is so that you can livestream it. The first generation Verve Cam’s sequel uses specially integrated Wi-Fi and other connections to have a compatible smartphone act as a sharing catalyst for its main function, livestreaming. Naturally, it’s also capable of capturing video and stills for later use or editing as well, and can do so with a single click. It does not have any built-in storage, and can only accept MicroSD cards up to 32GB, according to the Amazon listing.

Whether livestreaming or capturing, it can take video at up to 2.5K resolution at 30 frames per second. There is no word on the battery life, but the battery type used is lithium-polymer, which means that battery life should be fairly reasonable, especially given the weight of the device. The Verve Cam+ comes with a few extras. For starters, there is a smartphone app to help control the camera, which offers features like a viewfinder, effects and filters, and of course options for where to livestream or share captured images and videos. A few different cases are also on offer, including a thin one for durability, and a larger one that offers IP68 protection against ingress, allowing the camera to dive up to 25 meters for an unspecified amount of time.

The listing popped up on Amazon with no official word from Moto, and the shipping date is listed as units getting out the door and on their way to their new owners within a month or two. The latest in Moto’s Verve line of lifestyle products hit Amazon almost completely out of the blue, and there are a few strange things about the listing. As such, it’s possible that the presence of this listing a slip-up on either Moto or Amazon’s part. In any case, the Verve Cam+ is currently up on Amazon for $108.65 with free shipping, for anybody who may be inclined to try buying it.