Motorola Is Holding An Event On June 27th

Motorola is holding an event on June 27th as it seems to have begun sending out invites telling people to “save the date” and that they should wait for an update. While the invite doesn’t mention anything specific about what the event is for, there are a few pieces of information to be grabbed from the invite. For starters, beyond the date, the time is listed as 19:00, and the “wait for update” likely refers to people waiting for more information on the event and perhaps what will be unveiled.

The invite also states that Motorola is back, and perhaps this is a reference to the old Motorola that customers knew and loved before the Lenovo buyout. While Lenovo will still be the owners of Motorola, it seems this might be signifying a return to Motorola branding of devices and such. The last piece of information that can be picked up is the phone being held in the person’s hand that appears in the image. While it’s not exactly clear which phone is being pictured here, the device does have a dual rear camera, which means it’s not the Moto Z2 Play, and is likely the Moto Z2 or Moto Z2 Force. It’s not likely that the phone is the Moto X4, as that device showed up in a leaked video back in the beginning of May, and in that video you can see the phone shown off in slides, where the dual rear cameras are present, but the LED flash is above the sensors, where the LED flash in the image below is clearly below the camera sensors. This suggests that the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force are likely the device in question.

Another interesting detail is that this event is also a week after the Motorola event that’s to be held in Brazil on June 21st. Though it isn’t known what the June 21st event is about either, each event probably has its own agenda as it wouldn’t make sense for Motorola to unveil the same set of deices for two separate events a week apart from each other. That being said, Motorola has kept things under wraps, but perhaps more information will leak out leading up to these two event dates.