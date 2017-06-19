Moto Z2 Play Running Lenovo’s ZUI Leaks On Weibo

Motorola Mobility’s new Moto Z2 Play was spotted apparently running Lenovo’s ZUI interface in a photo posted to Chinese microblogging site Weibo. Alongside the two photos, the source declares that the new mid-ranger in the picture is running ZUI, and asks the public for their thoughts. The unique ZUI launcher and status bar icons are featured in the image, seemingly corroborating that claim. The picture otherwise lines up with official renders of the device, showing a device with dual SIM support, judging by the two signal indicators in the phone’s status bar.

This leak comes after reports that Lenovo has been testing ZUI on Moto devices, particularly the first generation Moto Z. Seen on Lenovo’s recently discontinued line of ZUK flagships, ZUI is a relatively heavy skin for contemporary Android devices. Somewhat akin to interfaces like Xiaomi’s MIUI and the Samsung Experience, ZUI boasts a number of enhanced features over stock Android. A theme engine is also inside the software, though it requires setting up, unlike Xiaomi and Samsung’s solutions, both of which have full function out of the box thanks to an included theme store and manager. Thus far, Moto has not made any official announcement regarding the Moto Z2 Play or any other member of the Moto Z2 family running ZUI.

The Moto Z2 Play, as a reminder, is a mid-ranger that serves as a cheaper alternative to the more powerful Moto Z2. Its processor is downgraded to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626, alongside either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. This year’s version opts to be a bit thinner, like the vanilla Moto Z2, at the expense of battery life that got last year’s model glowing reviews. The battery this year is a reasonable 3,000mAh unit. The screen is a 5.5-inch 1080p affair, the front camera of the device is of the 5-megapixel variety, while the back sports a 12-megapixel module. A water-repellent nano-coating and USB Type-C port round out the feature set of the Moto Z2 Play, with the device itself being scheduled to launch in the United States this summer through Verizon Wireless.