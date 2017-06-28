Moto Z Play On Android 7.1.1 Gets Another Soak Test Update

Moto Z Play units running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat are now receiving a follow-up update which is expected to bring some fixes to the software. This update is for Moto Z Play users who signed up for the Android 7.1.1 Nougat soak test earlier in the month and have already received the said package. The new software is being delivered Over-The-Air (OTA) and weighs in at around 181MB. It is believed to bring stability improvements to the handset, though not much else is known about it as of this writing since the full changelog hasn’t been published by Motorola yet. The Android security patch for the month of June is not included in the package as it was already delivered as an OTA update at the beginning of the month.

Motorola is known for carrying out soak tests for its software updates, whereby a select number of users will receive the beta version of the update before the stable version is pushed to all devices. When such a test is done by Motorola, users can expect the firm to make the update official for all Moto Z Play units soon. If you have received the update, it is recommended to download and install it while connected to a Wi-Fi network to avoid consuming mobile data as the package is a sizable one. Also, it is best to have at least 50 percent of battery life left or charge the handset while proceeding with the update.

If the new software is ready for your device, you will receive a system notification prompting you to download and install the package. Alternatively, you may manually check for the update by heading to the Settings app. From there, tap on About Phone and select System Updates. The system will prompt you to download the package if it is indeed ready for your smartphone. The Moto Z Play is a mid-range offering from Motorola that was launched last year. It has since been succeeded by the Moto Z2 Play, which was released in India and South America a few weeks backs and is expected to be made available in other markets in the coming months.