Moto X Style In Brazil Finally Receiving Android Nougat

The Moto X Style in Brazil is finally receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update, more than three months after the software package has been soak-tested in the same region. According to reports, the update includes the Android security patch for the month of May, and delivers the usual stability and performance improvements, along with a handful of new features and the Google Duo video calling application pre-loaded.

Other changes and additions should include a new Doze mode for improved battery life, a Multi-Window mode for real-time multitasking, a “clear all” button added in the Recent Apps list and various other changes to the user interface. The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Moto X Style first debuted in Brazil as a soak test distributed to select users in March 2017, and later in April the update officially landed on the Moto X Style in India. Now it’s time for Brazil to steal the spotlight once again, as the highly anticipated Android Nougat update is finally reaching the general public in the region. As per the usual case, the update is distributed over-the-air (OTA) and as such, not every unit will receive the Android Nougat treatment at the same time. The update should continue to expand and reach every unit in about a week, but as an alternative, Moto X Style owners in Brazil can attempt to download the update manually from the phone’s settings menu. In the latter case, it’s advised to proceed with the download over a Wi-Fi network and while the device has at least 50 percent battery life left.

The Moto X Style was released in September 2015 running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box, and the update to Android 6.0 Marshmallow began later that year in December. The handset flaunted a generous 5.7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 system-on-chip (SoC), and the same device housing identical hardware components was also rebranded and released in the United States as the Moto X Pure Edition. The aforementioned model already made the jump to Android Nougat a few months ago in April 2017, and the International variant known as the Moto X Style should continue and receive the update in more countries beyond Brazil in the near future.