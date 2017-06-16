Moto G5S Plus Leaks Again, Likely To Cost Around $300

A new render of the Moto G5S Plus has been leaked, giving potential buyers more idea on how the phone will look like once it is released. The renders show that the Moto G5S Plus will have the fingerprint scanner at the front of the device, located just below the handset’s display. Above the display lies a front-facing camera, a phone’s earpiece, an LED flash and a number of sensors. On the right-hand side of this phone, users will find both the volume rocker and a power button. At the back, a dual rear camera setup and flash can be found at the upper half of the device’s rear panel. The device will also likely have a unibody construction, resulting in the device sporting a non-removable battery.

Other details on the external hardware of the Moto G5S Plus have been revealed in previous leaks of the device. It has been previously reported that the Moto G5S Plus will likely be available in four colors, which are Gold, White Gold, Gray, and White Silver. If the leaks are correct, this device is the first dual-camera smartphone that will be released by Motorola. However, it is not yet clear what separates the two cameras in the rear camera setup.

Internal specifications of the Moto G5S Plus also leaked recently. The Moto G5S Plus will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 626 chipset, which is comprised of an octa-core ARM Cortex A53 processor. The octa-core CPU is divided into two quad-core clusters clocked at 2.2GHz and 2.0GHz. For the graphics processing needs of the device, the Snapdragon 626 has built-in Adreno 506 GPU. The device is expected to sport a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1080p. It has also been previously leaked that the Moto G5S Plus will have a dual-LED flash that accompanies the dual-camera setup at the back. The recent leak claims that the smartphone will have a 3068mAh battery, which should be large enough to deliver good battery life. The device will also likely have Android 7.0 Nougat installed. It is not yet known when the device will be available but it is likely that the Moto G5S Plus will be priced at $300 once available.