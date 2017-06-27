Moto G5S, G5S Plus Certified By FCC Again As XT-1797/1803

Two Motorola Mobility-made devices bearing the model numbers XT-1797 and XT-1803 were certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission earlier this month and are widely believed to the upcoming Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Handsets with seemingly related model numbers appeared in the FCC’s database on a number of occasions already, with the latest listings corroborating all of the previously revealed details about the phones. The Moto G5S will apparently be equipped with a 5.2-inch display panel that will likely sport a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels and be protected by conventional 2.5D glass. The device is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 430, Qualcomm’s mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) that the Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) already used for the Moto G5 which was introduced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year. The Moto G5S is also expected to ship with at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The rear panel of the device is said to feature a 13-megapixel camera module, while its top bezel should house a 5-megapixel sensor, with the handset itself being equipped with a 3,050mAh battery and running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

Just like its name suggests, the Moto G5S Plus will be a somewhat larger phone, boasting a 5.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution support and 3GB of RAM at a minimum. The base model of the device is also said to offer 32GB of storage space, a microSD card slot, identical camera setups, and a 3,000mAh battery. Despite having a larger screen and being powered by a slightly smaller unit, the handset should still offer comparable battery life to that of the Moto G5S due to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 625, a much more energy-efficient silicon which was present in last year’s Moto Z Play.

Both the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus are expected to be offered in at least two variants each, with the more premium models featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, industry insiders previously claimed. Details on the availability and pricing of the upcoming devices should follow in the coming weeks.