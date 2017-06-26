Moto E4 Up For Pre-Order, E4 Plus Goes On Sale In The UK

Motorola had introduced the Moto E4 and the Moto E4 Plus earlier this month, and both are now available Amazon in the UK. Both of these phones are unlocked, the Moto E4 is actually available for pre-order at the moment, while you can already purchase the Moto E4 Plus. The Moto E4 can be pre-ordered now for £129.99 in the country, and it will be released on July 11. The Moto E4 Plus, on the other hand, is priced at £163.40, and if you buy it now, it will arrive on July 5, at the earliest, if you choose the ‘Standard Delivery’ method at checkout, of course. It’s also worth noting that both of these phones are available in Gray and Gold color variants.

The Moto E4 and its larger sibling are actually quite similar in terms of the design, these two phones are made out of metal and both ship with a front-facing fingerprint scanner which doubles as the fingerprint scanner. A camera oreo is available on the back of both devices, and both of them have quite a bit of bezel around the display. The Moto E4 sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage, while the ‘Plus’ model comes with a 5.5-inch 720p panel, 3GB of RAM and also 16GB of storage. Both devices fueled by the MediaTek MT6737 64-bit quad-core SoC running at 1.3GHz, the Moto E4 packs in a 2,800mAh battery, while the Moto E4 Plus comes with a 5,000mAh unit. The Moto E4’s battery is actually removable, and that is not the case with the Moto E4 Plus’ unit. An 8-megapixel shooter can be found on the back of the Moto E4, while a 13-megapixel camera is included on the back of the Moto E4 Plus. Both devices have a 5-megapixel camera on the front, and both of them ship with Bluetooth 4.2. On top of everything, both devices ship with fast charging, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat with some additions by Motorola.

Those of you who are interested in getting the Moto E4, you can check out our recently published review of the device, which will give you far more info about the device. All in all, both of these phones are Motorola’s budget offerings, and if you’re in a market for such a phone, well, these two phones are definitely worth considering.

