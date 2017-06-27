Moto E4, Nokia 6 & Others Join Amazon Prime Exclusives

The Moto E4, the Nokia 6, and others have joined Amazon’s Prime Exclusives category for available smartphone devices. In total Amazon has added five new smartphones to its Prime Exclusives lineup which include the two mentioned above, as well as three from Alcatel – the Alcatel Idol 5S, the Alcatel A50, and the Alcatel A30 Plus. All five of these devices will be available for purchase by July 10th, though the the Moto E4 will actually be available for purchase starting on June 30th which means it will be ready for sale starting this Friday. With that said, all five devices are available for pre-order as of today and the pre-order availability should be live at this moment.

When it comes to prices, the Moto E4 will be available for $129.99, while the Nokia 6 will be available for $229.99, the Alcatel Idol 5S will be available for $279.99, and the Alcatel A50 and Alcatel A30 Plus bring up the rear at prices of $149.99 and $129.99 respectively. These are however not the Prime Exclusive prices, as being a Prime member will get you an additional discount. For the Alcatel Idol 5S you’ll get an $80 price discount from the above listed cost if you’re a Prime member, while the Alcatel A50, Alcatel A30 Plus, and Nokia 6 get a $50 discount, and the Moto E4 will get a $30 discount, so if you’re not already a Prime member and are looking at one of these phones, the discount is just one reason to consider Prime as you’ll also get free two-day shipping and other benefits too.

All five of these new devices are unlocked which means you’ll be able to use any of them on GSM networks in the US including T-Mobile and AT&T, as well as MetroPCS, Cricket, and others. The addition of these five phones to the Prime Exclusives lineup joins the already available Prime Exclusive models of the Moto G5 Plus, the Moto G4, the Moto G Play, the Alcatel A30, and the BLU R1 HD, all which have their own respective discounts as well. As mentioned before though, you don’t need to be a Prime member to get any of these devices as you can still pick them up at the costs listed above.