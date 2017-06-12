Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus Are Official, Starting At $130 & $180

Motorola Mobility on Monday officially announced the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus, its latest pair of Android-powered entry-level handsets that have been rumored about for several months now. The devices primarily differ in terms of screen size and some internal hardware and will start shipping to customers later this month, the Lenovo-owned company said, adding that the Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus start at $129.99 and $179.99, respectively.

The Moto E4 boasts a 5-inch display panel with a resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels, with its screen featuring a standard 16:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 and Snapdragon 427 system-on-chip (SoC) depending on the region, though both feature four cores clocked at 1.4GHz. According to the official spec sheet, the Moto E4 will ship with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal flash memory that isn’t expandable, in addition to sporting a 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB port, and support for Bluetooth 4.1. The rear plate of the handset is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 camera, while its top bezel houses a 5-megapixel f/2.2. sensor, both of which are accompanied by standard LED flash units. The device is powered by a 2,800mAh battery that’s removable and supports fast charging, while the entire package runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, Motorola said, adding that the product will be available in Fine Gold and Licorice Black.

The Moto E4 Plus features a larger, 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 427 and 2GB of RAM, with the phone itself being available in two variants boasting 16GB and 32GB of storage space. It also lacks a microSD card slot, though it’s equipped with a 5,000mAh removable battery and a 13-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and LED flash. The device shares other internal specs with its smaller counterpart, the phone maker said. The Moto E4 Plus will be offered in Iron Gray and Fine Gold, with both variants said to be available in numerous markets around the world. The full list of launch markets has yet to be revealed, though Motorola UK stated that the Moto E4 will be sold by Argos, Tesco, and Amazon for £129, while the same retailers will be selling the Moto E4 Plus for £159 starting this month. The larger handset will also be carried by Three UK and Vodafone, the company confirmed.