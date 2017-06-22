Moto E4 Available at Verizon Today, Unlocked on June 30th

Today, Motorola announced that its newest budget smartphone, the Moto E4, would be available from Verizon for just $129.99. It is apparently going to be a week-long exclusive for Verizon, as the unlocked model will be available on June 30th from Motorola’s usual retailers, which includes Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Fry’s, Motorola.com and Newegg. Motorola did also announce that the Moto E4 will be available from Amazon as a Prime Exclusive smartphone, but pricing and availability was not yet detailed. In July, the Moto E4 will launch at Boost Mobile, Sprint, Flash Wireless, Jet.com, Republic Wireless, Target and Ting, pricing has not been announced for these carriers and retailers but it should be available soon.

The Moto E4 is the fourth-generation Moto E smartphone, and it sports a 5-inch 720p display. In the US, it’ll be powered by the Snapdragon 425 or the Snapdragon 427 depending on the carrier model you pick up. That processor is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding said storage, and the Moto E4 does also support Adoptable Storage, so that micro SD card slot can really act as internal storage space. Motorola has also included a removable 2800mAh battery, which should get you through the day, and there is a 10W charger included in the Verizon Moto E4, while others get a slower 5W wall charger. Finally, the Moto E4 is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the very latest version of Android, along with some of Motorola’s own features on top.

Motorola also shared that the Moto E4 Plus will be available in the US later this summer as an unlocked device, and it will cost $179. There’s no word on which retailers will be selling this smartphone, but it’ll likely be the same list that is selling the Moto E4. It does appear that it may not be sold at carriers like the Moto E4 is, so it could be limited to a GSM device, and only work on AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS and other GSM networks. Motorola will be sharing more information on the Moto E4 Plus later this summer.