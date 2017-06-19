Moto C Plus Is Now Official In India With A 4,000mAh Battery

The Moto C Plus smartphone is now official in India as well, following the device’s original announcement back in May. Motorola has, as promised, announced its all-new budget offering in India, and if you’re in a market for budget smartphones, the Moto C Plus might be world considering. This phone seems to be made out of plastic, though we cannot confirm that just yet, and it sports three capacitive keys below the display, back, home and overview (multitasking) buttons, respectively. The Moto C Plus does not exactly have thin bezels, and its speaker is placed on the back. The company’s branding is present on both front and back sides of the device, and even though it might seem there are two cameras on the back of this phone, there is only one, the lower circle is served for an LED flash.

The Moto C Plus handset is quite compact, it sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. MediaTek’s MT6737 64-bit quad-core processor fuels the Moto C Plus, and the Mali-T720 GPU is here for graphics rendering. An 8-megapixel shooter (f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, 71-degree lens) can be found on the back of the Moto C Plus, and a 2-megapixel camera (f/2.8 aperture, 63-degree lens) is available on the front side of this smartphone. A 4,000mAh battery is also a part of this package, and it is not removable, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone. There are two SIM card slots included in the Moto C Plus, and we’re looking at two nano SIM slots. A 3,5mm headphone jack is also a part of this package, and this handset offers both 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

The Moto C Plus comes in Fine Gold, Pearl White and Starry Black color options, and it is priced at Rs. 6,999 ($109) in India. This smartphone will become available exclusively via Flipkart starting tomorrow at 12PM (noon). If you’re interested in getting it, visit the source link down below which will take you directly to Flipkart’s listing of the Moto C Plus, that’s where you’ll be able to get the phone starting tomorrow.