Moto C Plus To Launch In India On June 19, Motorola Confirms

The Moto C Plus will launch in India on June 19, Motorola Mobility confirmed on Thursday, with the Lenovo-owned company sending invites for the official unveiling event to local media outlets. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) announced the Moto C Plus alongside the smaller Moto C in mid-May and had already released the latter in the South Asian country earlier this month. The Moto C Plus is essentially a more capable variant of the Moto C with a larger screen that still retains a relatively affordable price tag that Motorola is hoping will make it an attractive proposition for many consumers.

The Moto C Plus features a 5-inch HD (1270 x 720) display panel and the MediaTek MT6737 system-on-chip (SoC) equipped with the Mali T720 GPU and four cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 1.3GHz. The device also sports 16GB of internal flash memory and 1GB / 2GB of RAM, with the former being expandable by up to 32GB via a microSD card. The rear panel of the handset houses an 8-megapixel sensor and a regular LED flash, while its top bezel boasts a 2-megapixel camera, with the device itself being powered by a 4,000mAh battery that’s removable and running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Like the majority of Motorola’s contemporary smartphones, the Moto C Plus ships with barely modified software that’s similar to the stock Android experience designed by Google. The Lenovo-owned consumer electronics manufacturer is planning to sell the device in a number of color variations, including Starry Black and Pearl White. Motorola is expected to reveal the phone’s official pricing details on June 19, though industry watchers are expecting the Moto C Plus to start at under 9,000 rupees, i.e. below $140. For reference, the base model of the smartphone was already launched for $139.99 in a number of other markets.

India remains an attractive market for OEMs due to the country’s constantly growing demand for smartphones, with some analysts believing that its annual handset shipments will reach 130 million this year. A value-oriented device like the Moto C Plus has the potential to do well in this competitive market and an update on its commercial performance is expected to follow in the coming months.