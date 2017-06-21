More Images Leak Of Alleged Meizu Pro 7

More images have leaked of the alleged Meizu Pro 7 smartphone showing off the device from the back. In the two new images you can see the device in a black color as well as what looks like a blue case or wrap applied to the phone, likely to disguise the device design. The most defining characteristic of the phone though would be the dual rear camera sensors that have been seen in past leaks. While dual rear cameras aren’t unheard of as they’re now present in a small number of devices at this point, the area where the dual rear cameras are located also supposedly houses a rear e-ink display that is capable of showing users various pieces of information like the date, time, notifications, and more.

Although the display is not turned on in either of the two new images that were leaked today, the cameras are in the same spot and there is a clear distinction between the rest of the surface area of the backside of the phone and the edges of the back display, which takes up a small rectangular portion of the back towards the top left corner.

The Meizu Pro 7 has leaked quite a few times prior to today so there isn’t a whole lot about the device that isn’t rumored and this includes the design with the e-ink displays on the back and the dual rear cameras that sit just above it. What look like press renders of the device have been leaked showing the front and back of the phone, so at this point while nothing is confirmed in regards to how the Meizu Pro 7 looks, it’s likely that what’s been leaked is what consumers will be presented with once Meizu launches the Pro 7 later this year. As for the specs, these are also unconfirmed but it’s rumored to house MediaTek Helio X30 processor, a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, and it come with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, or potentially launch with variants of both.