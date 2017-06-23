MIUI 9 Will Be Really Smooth & Powerful, Lei Jun Says

Xiaomi’s official MIUI Weibo (Chinese social network) page released a teaser a couple of days ago, which seemingly talked about MIUI 9, and Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, just confirmed that MIUI 9 is in development, and on its way. According to MIUI official, Lei Jun actually said that MIUI 9 will be extremely smooth, really powerful and quite stable. Now, MIUI 9 rumors and leaks are slowly coming in, which could indicate that MIUI 9 is on its way.

One of Xiaomi’s executives actually hinted that MIUI 9 is coming soon, and a screenshot of the OS surfaced quite recently, showing of MIUI 9’s overview (multitasking) screen. Now, this screenshot actually showed off a very specific feature, using WeChat app as an example. It suggests that you’ll be able to switch between the chat interface and the wallet the same way you’re switching between apps, now, this is basically multitasking which separates specific functions of an app, and it was available in MIUI 8 to some extent, but this screenshot might indicate that Xiaomi is looking to expand this functionality. Now, latest rumors actually indicate that MIUI 9 could be in a beta stage already, which means that its announcement could follow in the coming weeks, and it’s about time. MIUI 8 was announced back in February last year, it was not released immediately, but it was at least announced, and MIUI 9 was not officially unveiled just yet, obviously.

Xiaomi hinted that some new features are coming to MIUI a while back, the company did not specify if those features will be included in MIUI 8 or MIUI 9, but you can expect to see the split screen and picture-in-picture features to make an appearance in MIUI in the near future. Chances are that Xiaomi will introduce MIUI 9, and even release it, before the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 lands later this year, which means that the OS will roll out to the Xiaomi Mi 6 and the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 first, but this is only an educated guess. That is more or less it, MIUI 9 is expected to be even more refined than MIUI 8, and MIUI 8 was a huge improvement over MIUI 7, so consumers have high expectations for it, that’s for sure.