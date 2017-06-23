Minnesota Timberwolves & Fitbit Team Up On Fitness

Minnesota’s NBA representatives, the Minnesota Timberwolves, have entered into a brand new partnership with Fitbit that is intended to improve performance for the team. The three-year partnership was announced on June 20 and extends across the entire organization, so associated teams and groups – such as the recently renamed Iowa Wolves or the Minnesota Lynx- will be seeing its benefits as well. As part of the deal made between the wearable manufacturer and the sports organization, Fitbit is now the Official Wearable and the Official Sleep Tracker of each of the three teams.

The deal has quite a few facets that affect both the players and fans of the team. One video, which is featured at the source link below, shows the impact it is already having on the team. The video features guard Zach Lavine – who has since been reportedly traded to the Chicago Bulls – and shows how access to Fitbit’s wearables is helping the team to monitor their sleep patterns, workout sessions, and other aspects of their lives, both on the court and off. That information is used to help with training and lifestyle changes intended to improve player health and performance. On the other side of the coin, Fitbit will have access to licensing for the teams and will gain other marketing assets as well. In addition to the publicity that the company can build up from being featured on event signs and in the team’s store, Fitbit will be prominently featured in a new patch on player uniforms starting in the 2017-2018 season.

They will also be able to interact with fans through the various teams’ social networking channels. Fitbit’s applications will get team-based boosts, too. The food tracking in the Fitbit app is set to have food from concessions stands for games added and a Fitbit Stat Tracker will provide fans with access to “Timberwolves player stats and highlights.” Beyond that, the partnership is expected to result in new Fitbit challenges for users of its devices, inspired by the teams. This team-up offers much more than a one-off business deal for Fitbit. In addition to increased brand awareness and what could be a wave of new interested consumers, it may open the door for more partnerships for the company in sports.