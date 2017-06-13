MEL Science Intros MEL Chemistry VR Educational Experience

MEL Science on Tuesday launched MEL Chemistry VR, a virtual reality experience designed to help students learn about chemistry and experience some of its many possible applications in the context of a digital world. The main principle behind the product is that of learning through experience and interaction, with the multinational provider of educational solutions claiming that MEL Chemistry VR is an organic, intuitive way of gaining knowledge about chemistry.

The chemistry lessons packed into MEL Chemistry VR were designed in line with the K-12 curriculum, a set of primary and secondary education standards that are applied everywhere from the United States and Canada to Turkey, India, Australia, and South Korea. MEL Science claims that its latest virtual reality solution is suitable for both home and classroom use, adding that it’s also currently working on a revised, special version of MEL Chemistry VR that will be designed specifically for educators and is set to be launched “soon.” The company didn’t clarify on the latter, though the wording of its announcement indicates that educators will have access to this special edition of the service by the end of the year. MEL Chemistry VR will entail up to 50 VR lessons and exams that will be released by the end of the year are meant to teach students about chemistry in great detail. The number of supported lessons will rise to up to 150 come 2018, the firm said, adding that the full version of the product doesn’t have a fixed price and depends on specific customers.

Interested parties may follow the link beneath this writing to request a quote for the full version of MEL Chemistry VR that’s set to be released this fall. In the meantime, the first half a dozen lessons are free for download and can be accessed on MEL Chemistry VR’s official website. The service is compatible with all of the most accessible VR platforms that are currently available on the market – Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, and Samsung Gear VR. It remains to be seen whether MEL Science is planning to expand the portfolio of MEL Chemistry VR after 2018 but more details on its upcoming solution and other related endeavors will likely follow in the coming months.