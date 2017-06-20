Meizu’s Xiaomi Mi MIX Competitor Shows Its Face, Is It Real?

A mysterious Meizu-branded smartphone has just surfaced online, and it looks considerably different than every other phone this China-based company released thus far. Now, this smartphone seems to be a direct competitor to the Xiaomi Mi MIX, judging by its design, as it has a ‘chin’ below the display, and very thin bezels on the sides and above the display, some people would even consider it to be a bezel-less smartphone.

Having said that, it seems like the phone’s front-facing camera is placed in the lower left corner, and this is the red and white color combo smartphone that we’re seeing here, its back side is red, while the front is white. A fingerprint scanner is placed on the back of the device, and above it, you’ll notice a dual camera setup (vertically aligned), and an LED flash. This handset is made out of metal, and seems to be rather large, so we’re guessing this is a phablet, and it seems to sport a regular display ratio. This phone does not look anything like the Meizu PRO 7 that has been leaking lately, it does not have a secondary display or anything of the sort, but judging by this image, it will have a rather high screen-to-body ratio. The company’s CEO did say earlier this year that the company plans to release a ‘bezel-less’ smartphone in 2018, is this is though? Well, we’ll have to wait and see.

The source did not share any spec info when it comes to this phone, but the phone’s potential pricing was shared, however. If the source is to be believed, this handset will cost around 4,000 Yuan ($586). Judging by the phone’s size, it could sport a display which is larger than 5.5 inches, and it will probably come with 4GB or more RAM on the inside. Meizu’s Flyme OS will run on top of Android, and it remains to be seen what other specs will be included here, if the company opts to release this smartphone at some point, that is. Take this info with a grain of salt, as this handset looks completely different than pretty much everything else we’ve seen from Meizu thus far, and it does not exactly reflect Meizu’s design language.

