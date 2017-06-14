Meizu Rumored To Ship With Helio X30 SoC; More Images Leak

The Meizu PRO 7 has been one of the most leaked smartphones lately, and now we have a new rumor to share with you, and also a couple of new images of the device’s chassis. Considering how many leaks of the Meizu PRO 7 we’ve seen recently, it would be quite surprising if the device doesn’t land in the coming weeks, and all the leaked images are basically saying the same thing, the Meizu PRO 7 will sport a secondary E-ink display on its back.

In any case, according to a new rumor that surfaced on Weibo (Chinese social network), the Meizu PRO 7 will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor by MediaTek. This processor got detailed by the company a couple of months ago, and it is still not powering a single smartphone out there, but it will become available in the near future it seems, and the Meizu PRO 7 might as well be the first smartphone to ship with that processor. That would not exactly be a surprise considering that the both Meizu PRO 6 and the Meizu PRO 6s shipped with MediaTek’s flagship processors. Now, if you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see three new images which are showing off the Meizu PRO 7’s alleged chassis, and these images clearly suggest that the phone will sport a secondary display below its dual camera setup on the back, which is something a real life image reported earlier today as well, same goes for a number of renders that surfaced in the last couple of weeks.

It is still not known when will the Meizu PRO 7 arrive, but considering the amount of info that we’ve been getting lately, chances are it will land in the coming weeks. Presuming that leaked info is accurate, the Meizu PRO 7 will be a significant step away from Meizu’s standard smartphones, as it will be the first Meizu-branded smartphone to sport a secondary display and a dual camera setup. The device will be made out of metal, and if rumors are accurate, it will pack in 4GB / 6GB of RAM, and a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display. This smartphone will also ship with Android 6.0 Marshmallow or Android 7.0 Nougat with Meizu’s Flyme OS installed on top of it.

