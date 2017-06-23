[UPDATED] Meizu PRO 7’s Clear Case Leaks, Reconfirms Secondary Display

The Meizu PRO 7 leaks have been coming in for weeks now, and the device’s alleged case just popped up as well, though interestingly enough, a dual camera setup and a secondary display cutouts are on the wrong side in this image. Pretty much every leak of the phone that surfaced thus far said that a dual camera setup and a secondary display are located on the left side of the phone’s back, and this case comes with cutouts on the right. Now, it is possible that the image got inverted in the process, or something of the sort, because the cutout positioning seems to be perfect. Another hint that the image is inverted are the phone’s physical keys, this case seems to have space for physical keys ready on the left, not the right, and all of those physical buttons will be located on the right-hand side of the Meizu PRO 7.

What you’re seeing here is a regular, clear case, and chances are it is not official. A 3.5mm headphone jack cutout seems to be present on the bottom, next to cutouts for a Type-C USB and a microphone. A cutout for a noise canceling microphone is located on the top of this case as well, and the device might ship with a dedicated camera button as well, so it will have a total of four physical keys on the side. For those of you who do not know, the Meizu PRO 7 is expected to ship with a secondary, E-ink display, which will be located on the back of the device, and the phone itself will be made out of metal it seems. The device will ship with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, that will actually be the company’s mBack multifunctional key, which will serve you as a physical home button, a capacitive back key, a fingerprint scanner and you’ll also be able to long press it in order to turn off the phone’s display and lock it.

It is still unknown when will the Meizu PRO 7 land, but considering how many rumors and leaks we’ve seen lately, chances are this phone will get announced in the coming weeks. The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM, and it will probably be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor by MediaTek.

UPDATE: Two more images have surfaced, and have been included in a gallery down below. These new images are actually not mirrored by the camera, so the buttons are actually in the right place, and so are the case’s rear-facing camera cutouts, and its secondary display cutout as well.