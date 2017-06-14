Meizu PRO 7 Real Life Image Leaks, Shows Its E-Ink Display

The Meizu PRO 7 has been popping up like crazy in the last couple of weeks with its secondary E-ink display, and a new image has just surfaced. Now, unlike previous images that we’ve see, this is actually a real life image of a functioning device. We have seen a ton of Meizu PRO 7 renders, and also come chassis images, but nothing like this. Now, as you can see, this image shows off the phone’s secondary E-ink display which is placed on the back of the alleged Meizu PRO 7 smartphones.

This display lies below the phone’s dual camera setup on the back, and it does not take up that much space on the back of the phone, which represents a considerably different approach compared to the Yotaphone devices, which utilized a huge E-ink display on the back. That being said, this secondary display will be used to show you the time, date, weather info and your notifications, and if leaks are to be believed, you will be able to set up several pages of info on that display. The Meizu PRO 7 will be made out of metal it seems, and its volume up, volume down and power / lock keys will be placed on the right. The device will ship with the mBack multifunctional home key, it seems, even though we can’t really see it in the provided image.

Now, what about its specs? Well, the Meizu PRO 7 is rumored to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, though it is possible Meizu might opt to include a larger panel in this phone, a 5.5-inch or a 5.7-inch display, who knows. The device will ship with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and it will be fueled by the MediaTek Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor, if rumors are to be believed. Its battery pack will be larger than 3,000mAh , and two 12-megapixel snappers will be included on the back it seems. Android 6.0 Marshmallow or Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Meizu PRO 7, and on top of it, you’ll get Meizu’s Flyme UI. It is still not known when will the Meizu PRO 7 see the light of day, but the phone is expected to land in the coming weeks.

