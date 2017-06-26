Meizu PRO 7 Poster Leaks, Secondary Panel Called ‘smartbar’

The Meizu PRO 7 poster has just surfaced, and it more or less reconfirms recent rumors and leaks. According to the provided info, the Meizu PRO 7 will not only sport a dual camera on the back, but will also ship with a secondary display below those two camera sensors. We’ve already seen quite a few leaks showing off this smartphone with the secondary, E-ink display on the back, and this poster only reconfirms all of that.

Now, if this poster is to be believed, the phone’s secondary display will be called ‘smartbar’, while the company’s multifunctional front-facing home key is also mentioned in this poster under the name of mBack, which is a term that Meizu used quite a few times thus far. Now, this does look like an original poster at first, but the mBack button’s name is referred to as ‘Mback’, which leads us to believe this is not official, but who knows. In any case, the Meizu PRO 7 is expected to land with a metal build, and that display on the back will be able to show you your notifications, weather, and so on, it seems like Meizu plans to give it a lot of functionality, and if leaks are to be believed, more than one page will be available on that secondary display. The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to ship with MediaTek’s Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor, along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and it will probably be available in several storage variants as well. The device will sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, and its battery will be at least 3,000mAh in size. Two 12-megapixel rear-facing shooters were mentioned in various rumors, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera was also mentioned. Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on the device, and the company’s Flyme OS skin will be installed on top of it.

It is still unknown when will Meizu introduce its new flagship, but considering how many rumors and leaks we’ve seen lately, it could happen really soon. The Meizu PRO 6 was announced back in April last year, so the company was already expected to release the Meizu PRO 7, but that did not happen, it hopefully will in the coming weeks, stay tuned.

