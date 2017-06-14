Meizu E2 Transformers Edition Now On Sale In China

The Meizu E2 Transformers Edition is now on sale in China, with first images of the handset appearing online earlier today. While the limited edition of the smartphone was first announced without much fanfare by the Chinese electronics manufacturer back in May, this is the first time that the handset has appeared in the flesh. It was launched in conjunction with the upcoming Transformers movie, “The Last Knight.” The new smartphone comes in matte black and it has undergone a significant design overhaul. Starting with the rear of the device, it comes with an Autobot logo and the word “Transformers” has been engraved below it. Above the symbol, the Meizu branding can be seen along with the rear-facing camera coupled with a dual LED flash unit.

When it comes to the front of the Meizu E2 Transformers Edition, its design language is identical to the original smartphone. This includes a front-facing camera at the top and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button. However, Meizu has installed a custom theme on this particular handset, and the icons in the notification shade are now mostly black or blue due to the new theme. The Meizu E2 Transformers Edition also comes in a limited edition box, and just like the phone, it is mainly black, with an image of Optimus Prime printed on the front. Taking off the top portion of the box, you are greeted by an Autobot symbol. Apart from all of the regular accessories, the phone ships with what seems like a USB flash drive in the shape of an Autobot symbol.

While the Meizu E2 Transformers Edition is a limited-series device, it packs identical specs to the original Meizu E2 which was launched in April. Its hardware includes a 5.5-inch fullHD display and the Helio P20 processor, as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. For optics, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel shooter on its rear, while selfies are handled by a 5-megapixel sensor. This 4G LTE-enabled handset also contains a 3,400mAh battery that isn’t removable. The Meizu E2 Transformers Edition runs on YunOS out of the box and is priced at 1,799 yuan ($264), which is slightly more expensive than the regular Meizu E2 that goes for approximately $250, i.e. 1,699 yuan.