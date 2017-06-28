Matte Black Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Phablet Is Now Official

Xiaomi had introduced its second-gen Mi Max phablet last month, though this device was announced in only Gold color variants, well, the company has just introduced yet another color option, the Matte Black variant. The Gold-colored Xiaomi Mi Max 2 comes with a white front, while this Matte Black model is all black, both its front and back side, and it will certainly appeal more to some consumers.

Now, aside from a different color, this is the exact same Mi Max 2 phablet that the company announced last month. This device is made out of metal and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while it has three capacitive keys below the display, overview (multitasking), home and back keys. The Mi Max 2 resembles the original Mi Max phablet quite a bit, and this new Matte Black variant will roll out to Hong Kong first, while other markets will follow. This model of the device has been announced in only 64GB storage option, which means that the 128GB storage model is still reserved for the Gold-colored Mi Max 2 phablet. The device is priced at HKD 1,899 ($245) in Hong Kong, and chances are that it will carry a similar price point in other markets as well. It’s also worth noting that the 64GB storage variant of the Gold-colored Mi Max 2 comes with the same price point.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is a very large device, this phablet comes with a 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of expandable storage. Its bezels are not exactly thin, which makes it even bigger overall. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. A 12-megapixel rear-facing camera is placed on this smartphone, and a 5-megapixel unit can be found on the phone’s front side. A 5,300mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package, and it comes with fast charging, Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes out of the box, and MIUI 8 is installed on top of it. It’s also worth saying that the Mi Max 2 sports a set of stereo speakers, and has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

