Marissa Mayer Keen To Try Gmail Again After Leaving Yahoo

Marissa Mayer may have led Yahoo for nearly five years and gotten used to all its products, including Yahoo Mail, but the former CEO of the Sunnyvale, California-based company seems eager to use Gmail again after all this time following her resignation on Tuesday. Mayer officially left Yahoo after Verizon completed the acquisition of the search engine company for $4.48 billion, leaving her $23 million richer in the process. On top of her payout, Mayer now has the freedom to use the email service she helped design herself, as implied by her comments. As CEO of Yahoo, Mayer was likely supposed to use Yahoo Mail and despite the aforementioned comment that was recently made at the accelerateHER forum in London, Mayer later said she will also be using Yahoo Mail going forward, describing her original comment as being taken out of context.

Prior to joining Yahoo in 2012 as its chief executive officer, Mayer held key roles in several of Google’s units, including Gmail. She helped manage and develop Google Search, Google Maps, Google Books, Google Images, and Google News, being among the earliest employees of the Mountain View, California-based tech giant and reaching 13 years of service at the company before joining Yahoo as its CEO in the summer of 2012. Mayer’s departure from Yahoo did not come as a surprise; in January, she announced that she would step down from the company upon closure of Yahoo’s sale to Verizon. Earlier than that, in July last year, Mayer also sent a farewell letter to Yahoo employees. In her letter, she talked about the company’s efforts to streamline its consumer and advertising offerings, praising the employees for their passion at executing the company’s goals.

With Yahoo now being under Verizon’s umbrella, the company is soon set to be consolidated with AOL into a new unit called Oath. The largest mobile service provider in the country previously clearly voiced its intentions to merge the two units in an effort to create a new, relatively autonomous business that’s set to compete in the digital advertising market with the likes of Google and Facebook. An update on the company’s efforts to do so should follow this summer.