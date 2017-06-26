Lyft Update Adds ‘Pickup Suggestions’ To Save On Time

Lyft has today announced a new feature that is rolling out as part of an update to the company’s Android app. The new feature is ‘Pickup Suggestions’ and as the name suggests, will see the app suggesting locations that the rider may want to consider for their rendezvous with their driver. That is, locations which are different to the pickup location requested when placing an order for a ride.

While this might sound counter-intuitive, Lyft explains that the feature is designed to speed up the process for the rider, as well as the driver. As it is understood, this will not necessarily be a feature that is active on every Lyft ride, but more so, on ones where it could be beneficial for the rider to walk a short distance to meet the driver. In the announcement, Lyft referenced one-way streets as an example of when such a feature could be of benefit. Suggesting that if a nearby pickup spot leads to the driver avoiding a one-way street (and therefore shortening the time it takes for the driver to arrive), the app will suggest a better pickup location instead. According to Lyft, any locations suggested will only be suggested if they ‘save time.’ Likewise, while no firm information was providing on how far a walk potentially could be, Lyft states that suggested locations will be “super easy to get to” and “only a short walk away.” It is worth noting that this is being put forward as an optional feature. So regardless of whether the pickup suggestion is a time-saver or not, the user will have the option to dismiss the suggestion and have the driver turn up exactly at the requested location, as before.

Similar features are already in use by Lyft for its communal riding option and so some Lyft users will already be familiar with how the feature works. Likewise, Uber only recently announced its version of the same feature Suggested Drop-Offs – also for its communal-based riding option, Uber POOL. With the difference being that the Uber option focuses more on dropping people off at nearby and time-saving locations. Below is the Lyft-provided example of how the feature will work following the update that is now rolling out to devices.